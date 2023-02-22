|
22.02.2023 16:00:00
Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have skyrocketed in 2023, rising 41% since Jan. 1. Investors have rallied as the company looks more likely to play a crucial role in the future of artificial intelligence (AI). Since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT, an advanced chatbot capable of producing human-like dialogue, in November 2022, all eyes have been on companies with the tech to drive the industry forward.While Nvidia likely has much to gain from AI over the long term, a steep decline in the PC market in 2022 has increased its stock price volatility. Until the market recovers, knowing the best time to invest in Nvidia might be difficult.As a result, there are bears and bulls regarding Nvidia's stock. So let's take a closer look at both arguments. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
