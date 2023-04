Nvidia Stock: Headed to $355?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been on fire so far this year. Fueled by increasing demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) used for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, Nvidia stock has soared roughly 90% so far in 2023, easily eclipsing the 8% gains of the S&P 500 during the same period. But at least one analyst thinks this could be just the beginning.HSBC analyst Frank Lee issued a rare double upgrade on Nvidia stock to buy from reduce (which is similar to a sell rating), while more than doubling his 12-month price target to $355, up from $175. That target represents potential gains for investors of roughly 30% compared to Monday's closing price. Is Nvidia stock really that compelling, particularly in light of its recent gains? Let's take a look to see why the analyst is so bullish on the stock and whether or not it's still worth buying shares now.