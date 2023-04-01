|
01.04.2023 14:30:00
Nvidia Stock: Is Trouble on the Horizon?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become a hot stock with investors who have sent its shares soaring 80% since the start of the year. Perhaps the company's long track record of stellar investment returns or its potential role in the growth of artificial intelligence has motivated buyers.But the market often overdoes things. Nvidia's operating numbers may struggle to support the share price over the coming quarters. A closer look at the company shows some warning signs of potential trouble.Here is why investors should resist the FOMO and rethink putting new money into Nvidia today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!