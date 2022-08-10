|
10.08.2022 13:00:00
Nvidia Stock: Panic or Opportunity? Is It a Buy Now?
The $52 billion CHIPS and Science Act, also known as the CHIPS Act, was signed by President Biden on Tuesday, yet chip stocks are selling off. What gives? Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard in recent days with both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) announcing preliminary earnings results and lowering guidance.As long-term investors, we look for megatrends to ride over several years and boost portfolio profits. I believe semiconductors are "the new oil." Why? Consider all the secular growth trends and disruptive innovations we are experiencing and will continue to experience over the next decade. Here are several to consider:What do all these growth trends have in common? They all require semiconductors. Then why is Nvidia selling off with the rest of the sector right now? I've got your back with the video below! Most importantly, the question you have is whether or not this is a buying opportunity. To answer this question, we first need to understand exactly what happened, then look at what could happen next. In the below video, I explain the situation for you and share where I think Nvidia stock is headed. Please don't forget to subscribe to the channel for more stock market due diligence and earnings updates.Continue reading
