NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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24.03.2026 11:45:00
Nvidia Stock Could Become the Next Apple. Here's What It Means for Investors.
I know what you're probably thinking. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the most valuable company in the world -- even bigger than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Why would it need to "become the next Apple"?Nvidia just had its annual GTC conference. And at that conference, management talked extensively about the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) inferencing and Nvidia's growing ecosystem that expands beyond graphics processing units (GPUs) to capture more than one-time hardware sales.Just as Apple built an ecosystem of consumer products that have become as essential to many households as laundry detergent and toothpaste, so too is Nvidia building an ecosystem primarily for enterprises to create a recurring revenue stream in the age of AI inferencing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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