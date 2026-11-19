NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
19.11.2026 17:37:52
Nvidia Stock Could Soar 90% After Jensen Huang's Exit, According to One Wall Street Firm. Is It Time to Buy?
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has had a rough few weeks. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Co-founder Jensen Huang had been involved in two extramarital affairs, including one involving an alleged Chinese spy, and on November 12, the company announced he had resigned as CEO, effective immediately. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is running the company on an interim basis while the board searches for a permanent replacement.
The stock closed at $150.96 on Wednesday, down 13% from its $173.73 close the day before the announcement and about 37% below its early-October high. Even a blowout earnings report on Tuesday didn't stop the slide: Shares fell another 3% the next day.
But at least one Wall Street firm thinks the selling has gone too far. On Wednesday, Wedbush raised its price target on Nvidia to $293 from $275 and kept its outperform rating. That target is nearly double the stock's price of about $153 on Thursday morning, roughly 91% higher to be exact.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
06:00
|Can Nvidia learn from AIG’s mistakes? (Financial Times)
|
01:42
|US approved sale of Nvidia and AMD chips to Chinese companies (Financial Times)
|
19.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beendet die Donnerstagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|129,66
|-2,58%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung drückt den ATX ins Minus -- DAX ebenfalls deutlich schwächer -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnet Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägen rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.