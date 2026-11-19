Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has had a rough few weeks. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Co-founder Jensen Huang had been involved in two extramarital affairs, including one involving an alleged Chinese spy, and on November 12, the company announced he had resigned as CEO, effective immediately. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is running the company on an interim basis while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

The stock closed at $150.96 on Wednesday, down 13% from its $173.73 close the day before the announcement and about 37% below its early-October high. Even a blowout earnings report on Tuesday didn't stop the slide: Shares fell another 3% the next day.

But at least one Wall Street firm thinks the selling has gone too far. On Wednesday, Wedbush raised its price target on Nvidia to $293 from $275 and kept its outperform rating. That target is nearly double the stock's price of about $153 on Thursday morning, roughly 91% higher to be exact.

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