
25.10.2024 23:00:00
Nvidia Stock Could Soar Another 38%, According to 1 Wall Street Firm
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been in scintillating form on the stock market in 2024, reaching gains of nearly 180% as of this writing. This is due to the robust growth that the company has been clocking in recent quarters on account of the strong demand for its graphics cards deployed in artificial intelligence (AI) servers.The stock's median 12-month price target of $150 -- as per 64 analysts who cover Nvidia -- indicates that there isn't much upside on offer as it points toward gains of just 9% from current levels. However, Bank of America recently raised their price target on Nvidia from $165 to $190, which would translate into a 38% gain from current levels.Let's see why that was the case and check if this high-flying semiconductor stock could rise above consensus estimates and deliver stronger gains going forward.
