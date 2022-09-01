|
01.09.2022 15:18:00
Nvidia Stock Drops as U.S. Restricts Sales of Data Center Chips to China
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock declined 6.6% in Wednesday's after-hours trading session, following the tech giant's disclosure via a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the U.S. government has ordered it to immediately halt sales to China of certain chips and systems for data centers, which are capable of handling advanced artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. National and international security are the apparent reasons for the policy change. Thursday is poised to be a tough day for Nvidia investors. Continue reading
