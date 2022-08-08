|
Nvidia Stock Drops on Weak Gaming Sales -- Is It Time to Sell This Growth Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a powerhouse in the data center and gaming industries, and investors have come to expect strong financial results on a consistent basis. Unfortunately, the chipmaker released its preliminary second-quarter earnings report on Monday, and the results were disappointing.Nvidia had previously forecast $8.1 billion in total revenue, but that figure has been cut to $6.7 billion, reflecting a 19% decline compared to last quarter and just 3% growth compared to last year. Management placed the blame primarily on weaker gaming sales, citing a tough macroeconomic environment, but Nvidia noted that supply chain disruptions were also a headwind to data center revenue.The company is scheduled to release its official earnings report on Aug. 24, so investors are unlikely to get additional context for a few more weeks. But shares of Nvidia tumbled as much 9% on Monday morning in response to the news.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
