13.04.2022 13:20:00
Nvidia Stock Falls on an Analyst Downgrade -- Is It Time to Buy?
Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been falling in recent months as high-growth stocks have come under pressure. After a boom in consumer electronics spending since the start of the pandemic, worry has started to mount that demand will start to cool off this year. Analyst Tristan Gerra at Baird Capital recently downgraded Nvidia stock on this specific concern, noting that the market may not be fully appreciating the negative economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a potential decrease in demand for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cryptocurrency mining later this year. But Nvidia is a long-term investment. Demand for its chips will ebb and flow, especially in its mostly consumer-facing video game segment. I believe this recent decline in share price is more a long-term opportunity than it is a reason for worry. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
