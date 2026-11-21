Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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21.11.2026 14:37:01
Nvidia Stock Falls to $150 Per Share. Is It a Buy Now?
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a huge topic of discussion in the stock market in recent weeks. Former CEO Jensen Huang has resigned from Nvidia. While he has issued a statement expressing his willingness to return, the Board of Directors has stated that it has no intention of bringing him back at this time. That isn't a pretty situation, but Nvidia is doing quite well right now. Longtime CFO Colette Kress has stepped in as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.
The entirety of Q3's results were achieved under Huang's leadership, so there was no question about their impressive nature. What comes next is how the company does without him at the helm. However, there are positive signs there as well.
With Nvidia stock at about $150 per share, I think it's a generational investment opportunity investors cannot afford to miss.
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