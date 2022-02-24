|
24.02.2022 12:23:00
Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality
You've gotta love it when the dominant industry player trounces expectations because virtually all of its businesses are operating on all cylinders -- and the stock still drops. Some stocks just can't catch a break.Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Its powerhouse data center and gaming sectors easily exceeded analyst forecasts, allowing the tech stock to provide strong guidance for the coming quarter. But the stock still fell.Heres why investors should be excited by the development.Continue reading
