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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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08.05.2026 05:31:00
Nvidia Stock Has Huge Momentum. Time to Buy?
After a rough start to 2026, shares of AI (artificial intelligence) chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have come roaring back. The stock has soared about 19% over the last 30 days, and at one point in late April completed more than a 32% rally off a late-March low. With the stock trading close to $212 as of this writing, they're just shy of their April 27 all-time closing high of $216.61. That kind of run might give some investors pause, especially heading into the company's fiscal first-quarter results on May 20. Has the easy money already been made? Or could shares keep climbing as the AI build-out rolls on? The answer comes down to how durable hyperscaler spending really is, and whether Nvidia's pricing power can hold up as more customers begin developing their own chips.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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