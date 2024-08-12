|
12.08.2024 18:14:51
Nvidia Stock Has Jumped 10% in a Week. Is It Still a Buy?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock may still be down from its June highs by about 20%, but it's gained meaningful ground in the last week. Monday's jump of as much as 6% brings its one-week return to about 10%.The stock's decline and the latest jump both come from investors watching the same thing. When word came out that production of Nvidia's newest artificial intelligence (AI) chips could be delayed, some investors feared that the high-flying advanced chip company's shares would tank. But investors are now paying attention to several Wall Street analysts who have soothed those concerns.Today, Bank of America's Vivek Arya released a report saying he thinks Nvidia's new Blackwell platform is "best suited for AI" and isn't sweating any short-term delivery delays.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
