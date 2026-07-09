NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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09.07.2026 19:08:00
Nvidia Stock Has Only Gained 5% So Far in 2026. History Is Crystal Clear on Where the Stock Is Headed Next.
So far this year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has exhibited an unusually muted performance. As of this writing (July 7), Nvidia stock has gained just 5% in 2026 -- a result that stands in sharp contrast to the parabolic surges that have defined the company's trajectory in recent years.This pause is prompting investors to reassess both the near-term price action of a company that has spent the last few years at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and their longer-term expectations for it.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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