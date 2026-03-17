NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.03.2026 16:21:40
Nvidia Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic From the Trump Administration
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the leading provider of specialized chips that underpin artificial intelligence (AI). The company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as the name implies, were originally designed to accelerate graphics in video games. Now, these semiconductors provide the computational horsepower needed for the rigors of AI -- and demand is unrelenting.Proposed regulations by the Trump administration could have brought the advancement of AI to a screeching halt. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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