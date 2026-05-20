NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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20.05.2026 23:41:37
Nvidia Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News From CEO Jensen Huang
As one of the foremost providers of the graphics processing units (GPUs) powering artificial intelligence (AI), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become a bellwether for the state of AI. As such, Wall Street and Main Street alike were pulling up their chairs, popcorn at the ready, ahead of the company's quarterly financial report after the market close on Wednesday.Questions about the overall adoption of AI, increasing competition, and a complex macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop had investors wondering if Nvidia could deliver on the future promise of AI, and they were not disappointed.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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