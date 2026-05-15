NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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15.05.2026 22:53:57
Nvidia Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News from Wall Street
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has had a stellar run over the past few years, but those gains have been marked by significant volatility. The artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker has gained 1,440% since the start of 2023 (as of this writing), but has fallen 10% or more on at least five occasions. Furthermore, in early 2025, the stock plunged 37%, so it isn't for the faint of heart. Some investors have been avoiding the stock, citing fears of weakening AI adoption, an AI bubble, or so-called circular deals in the space. However, Wall Street is increasingly convinced Nvidia's growth story is very much intact.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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