NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.05.2026 22:53:57

Nvidia Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News from Wall Street

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has had a stellar run over the past few years, but those gains have been marked by significant volatility. The artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker has gained 1,440% since the start of 2023 (as of this writing), but has fallen 10% or more on at least five occasions. Furthermore, in early 2025, the stock plunged 37%, so it isn't for the faint of heart. Some investors have been avoiding the stock, citing fears of weakening AI adoption, an AI bubble, or so-called circular deals in the space. However, Wall Street is increasingly convinced Nvidia's growth story is very much intact.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten