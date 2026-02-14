Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.02.2026 10:12:00

Nvidia Stock Investors Just Got Good News From Amazon, Google, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade since OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in late 2022. Shares have advanced 1,180% since early 2023, and most Wall Street analysts still think the stock is undervalued. The median target price of $250 per share implies 33% upside from the current share price of $187.On that note, investors just got some good news from Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft that hints at strong financial results from Nvidia in the year ahead. Here are the important details.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Nachrichten