Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
14.02.2026 10:12:00
Nvidia Stock Investors Just Got Good News From Amazon, Google, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade since OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in late 2022. Shares have advanced 1,180% since early 2023, and most Wall Street analysts still think the stock is undervalued. The median target price of $250 per share implies 33% upside from the current share price of $187.On that note, investors just got some good news from Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft that hints at strong financial results from Nvidia in the year ahead. Here are the important details.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
