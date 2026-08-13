NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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13.08.2026 10:48:00
Nvidia Stock Investors Just Got Good News From Wall Street (Hint: It's Time to Buy)
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are up 1,390% since the artificial intelligence boom began in January 2023, and Wall Street still thinks the stock is undervalued. Among 65 analysts, the median target price is $300 per share, implying 37% upside from the current share price of $218.Nvidia shareholders recently got good news from Wall Street. Consensus earnings estimates have recently been revised higher, such that analysts now expect earnings to increase at 44% annually over the next three years. In March, the consensus estimate said earnings would increase at 33% annually over that period.What changed? Wall Street analysts once again underestimated how much money hyperscalers would spend on AI infrastructure. Here are the important details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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