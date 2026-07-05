NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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05.07.2026 20:15:00
Nvidia Stock Is Down 13% Over the Last Month. Here's Why That Could Be Good News.
It's never fun to see your investments lose money. And when a stock's price falls more than 10% in a month, it's normal to wonder if you should sell to lock in your gains before it falls any further.That's something investors in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) need to seriously think about. Shares of the world's leading chipmaker dropped 12.6% between June 2 and July 2, and they're down 17% from May's all-time high of $235.74/share.But this latest drop might not be such a bad thing, actually. Here's why investors shouldn't panic and why Nvidia's pullback might actually be good news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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