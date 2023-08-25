25.08.2023 16:00:00

Nvidia Stock Is Down After a Blowout Quarter. Has the AI Bubble Popped?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported another record quarter, but the stock is down. In this video, I will talk about the current sentiment around the market and more specifically the AI (artificial intelligence) bubble. I will compare Nvidia's valuation metric to Intel's and AMD's and show you why we're currently in a stock-picking market. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Aug. 24, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 25, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

