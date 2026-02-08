NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.02.2026 08:05:00

Nvidia Stock Is Interesting, But Here's What I'd Buy Instead

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the most compelling stock on Wall Street in the last several years. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the go-to chip for training and running high-performance artificial intelligence applications. Each GPU costs in the tens of thousands of dollars, and hyperscalers are bundling them by the hundreds to perform complex computing.That's why Nvidia stock is up more than 700% in the last three years, pushing the company to a market capitalization of more than $4 trillion. It's the biggest company in the world by market cap. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten