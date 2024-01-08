|
08.01.2024 20:46:56
Nvidia Stock Is Jumping Today: Is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock a Buy for 2024?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is making big gains in Monday's trading. The company's share price was up 5.3% as of 2:30 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Nvidia stock is gaining ground due to the company's product announcements and excitement surrounding this year's CES consumer electronics event. In addition to excitement about new hardware products that could be revealed during the show, Nvidia's share price also appears to be climbing higher due to investors putting less focus on macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.Multiple reports emerged from analysts today suggesting that the Federal Reserve will pursue significant rate cutting initiatives over the next couple of years. While the recent forecasts for the schedule of rate progressions differ, the broader consensus outlook points to expectations for a significant rate reduction on the horizon. If that comes to pass, Nvidia and other growth-dependent stocks could enjoy significant expansion for their valuation multiples.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:02
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
18:00
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
16:00
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite verliert zum Start des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
16:00
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Handelsstart zurück (finanzen.at)
|
16:00
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie klettert nach Ankündigung neuer KI-Produkte auf einen Rekordkurs (dpa-AFX)
|
08.01.24
|Handel in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 steigen (finanzen.at)