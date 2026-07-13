NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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13.07.2026 03:45:00
Nvidia Stock Is Losing to the Market in 2026. Time to Walk Away or Double Down?
Since 2023, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the stock to own. It crushed the market in 2023, 2024, and 2025. However, it's not looking so good in 2026.As of this writing, Nvidia is up around 8.7% this year, while the market (as measured by the S&P 500) has risen 10.2%. That kind of underperformance is obviously disappointing to the countless Nvidia investors out there, and what makes it even more frustrating is that several other stocks, including rival Advanced Micro Devices, have had phenomenal years.So, is it time to walk away from Nvidia and select a different artificial intelligence (AI) stock? Or is it time to double down on your investment in anticipation of a strong second half? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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