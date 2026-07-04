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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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04.07.2026 22:30:00
Nvidia Stock Is Nearly Flat for 2026. Time to Cash Out, or Load Up on Shares?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors have had it good for several years. In 2023, 2024, and 2025, it produced market-crushing returns, making it one of the best stocks to own during each of those years. However, 2026 hasn't been that way. The stock is up 5% so far in 2026, which isn't nothing, but compared to the returns that Nvidia investors have enjoyed in recent years, it feels like an absolute failure. On another note, its market-crushing status is in jeopardy for 2026, as the S&P 500 is up nearly 10% for the year. With Nvidia stock looking like a dud this year, many investors are wondering whether now is the time to cash out and look for other investment opportunities, or to load up on Nvidia shares. Let's take a look, as not everything is as it appears with Nvidia.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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