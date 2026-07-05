NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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05.07.2026 03:20:00
Nvidia Stock Is Now Cheaper Than Coca-Cola. Here's the Math.
Here is a sentence that shouldn't be possible. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the most valuable company in the world, is now cheaper than Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) -- at least by the measure investors lean on most when they're paying for future profits. As of this writing, Nvidia trades at about 22 times forward earnings. Coca-Cola trades at about 26 times.The two stocks arrived at this inversion from opposite directions. Coca-Cola closed Thursday at $84.14, a record high, after rising about 20% in 2026. Nvidia sits roughly 18% below its 52-week high after months of investor second-guessing about how long the artificial intelligence (AI) spending boom can run. The divergence sharpened this week: on Thursday alone, Coca-Cola jumped 3.5% to its record while Nvidia slipped.So which price is wrong?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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