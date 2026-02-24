The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
25.02.2026 00:10:00
Nvidia Stock Is Outperforming the Market in 2026. Is It a Buy?
Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) chip leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have held up well in early 2026, edging ahead of the broader market even as several other megacap tech companies have seen their share prices get hit hard. With the stock starting off 2026 outperforming the broader market, could this trend persist over the long haul?It's a good time to take a look at the growth stock. Nvidia reports earnings on Wednesday, and it will likely also provide its first look at fiscal 2027 guidance in the update. Of course, no one can know how the stock will react to that update; even a strong quarter can trigger a sell-off if the numbers don't meet market expectations.So, the better question is whether the underlying fundamentals justify starting a position today -- and what risks would make a more cautious investor wait.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
