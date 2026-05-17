NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.05.2026 21:30:34
Nvidia Stock Is Poised to Rocket From the Booming Space Economy
Nvidia dominates artificial intelligence (AI) chips and infrastructure on Earth – and it's poised to do the same for space applications, both from in-space and Earth, in my view.As such, if you're looking for a "space stock," you might consider Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as the company is growing like gangbusters, extremely profitable, and lower risk than the pure-play space companies. Most of them are burning cash and will need to spend huge sums on capital expenditures for many years. Granted, Nvidia isn't a pure-play space stock, but I consider the diversity a strength.First, why would an investor want to invest in the space economy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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