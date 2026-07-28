Curatis Aktie
WKN DE: A40BDL / ISIN: CH1330780979
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28.07.2026 23:30:00
Nvidia Stock Is Trading at a Shocking Valuation. Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hasn't been the workhorse stock it normally is in 2026. This year, it has risen around 11%, just barely outpacing the S&P 500, up just over 8%. That's not the market-crushing performance investors have come to expect from the world's largest company. Fortunately for investors, I think Nvidia's time is coming. The stock is trading at a shockingly low valuation right now, and it could be one of the best buying opportunities in years.Let's take a look at Nvidia's valuation and see why right now is the perfect time to load up on shares.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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