NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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12.07.2026 15:37:00

Nvidia Stock Just Did Something for the First Time in 7 Years. Here's What History Says Happens Next.

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution turned Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) into a household name virtually overnight. Since the public launch of ChatGPT in late November 2022, Nvidia stock has risen by 1,100% -- making the company the most valuable business in the world.However, 2026 has been an entirely different story. Shares of the semiconductor darling have gained a modest 5% so far this year. With the stock's parabolic rise coming to a halt, close observers may have noticed that Nvidia's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is now at its lowest level in seven years.Let's dive into how this happened and what it means for an investment in Nvidia going forward.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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