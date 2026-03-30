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Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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30.03.2026 15:57:31

Nvidia Stock Just Did Something for the First Time in a Decade. Is This the Buying Opportunity of a Lifetime?

The artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has struggled this year, with the stock down over 11%. That's despite strong quarterly results and forward guidance above Wall Street consensus estimates.At a company conference earlier this year, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he expects $1 trillion in sales of its current Blackwell platform and the soon-to-be-launched Vera Rubin platform between this year and 2027.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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