Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
30.03.2026 15:57:31
Nvidia Stock Just Did Something for the First Time in a Decade. Is This the Buying Opportunity of a Lifetime?
The artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has struggled this year, with the stock down over 11%. That's despite strong quarterly results and forward guidance above Wall Street consensus estimates.At a company conference earlier this year, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he expects $1 trillion in sales of its current Blackwell platform and the soon-to-be-launched Vera Rubin platform between this year and 2027.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!