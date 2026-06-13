NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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13.06.2026 14:55:00
Nvidia Stock Just Did Something for the First Time in More Than 5 Years. Here's What History Says Happens Next.
So far this year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has gained 8% -- placing it slightly above the returns in the S&P 500 and nominally trailing those seen in the Nasdaq.From a valuation perspective, the world's most valuable company boasts a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 22. Moreover, Nvidia's forward P/E has spent much of 2026 locked in a narrow corridor between roughly 18 and 25.This steadiness raises two questions: When was the last time investors saw Nvidia's forward multiple behave this way and what happened next?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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