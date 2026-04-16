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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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16.04.2026 15:28:21
Nvidia Stock Just Did This for the First Time Ever. Investors Should Pay Attention.
There's no denying the volatility of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in recent months. Case in point: After soaring 1,320% since early 2023, the stock began to lose altitude in late October. Uncertainty about the future adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and fears about rising competition took hold -- and fair-weather investors got nervous. During the ensuing five months, the stock crept steadily lower, in a downturn that saw the chipmaker shed roughly 20% of its value. The tide of sentiment has turned, and Nvidia stock has done something that has never happened before in the company's storied history -- and it holds an important lesson for investors.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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