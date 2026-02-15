NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
15.02.2026 19:10:00
Nvidia Stock Just Did This for the First Time in Nearly a Year. History is Very Clear About What Happens Next.
Investors looking for an artificial intelligence (AI) winner over the past few years knew they could turn to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). As the leading designer of AI chips, the company has delivered soaring revenue every quarter, high profitability on sales, and a very clear and consistent message: Demand from AI customers has been surging, at times ever surpassing supply.All of this has helped Nvidia's stock price to skyrocket. Over the past five years, it's climbed 1,100%. But, in recent times, investors haven't been as quick to rush into AI stocks as they were in the past. In November, they worried about the high valuations of these players and the possibility of an AI bubble forming. And though comments from companies across the industry about strong AI demand have offered reason for optimism, any negative news has weighed heavily on Nvidia and other AI stocks.In fact, some of the negative sentiment recently pushed Nvidia stock to do something it hasn't done in a year. And history is very clear about what happens next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
