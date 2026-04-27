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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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28.04.2026 00:21:46
Nvidia Stock Just Hit a New All-Time High, Pushing Its Market Cap Above $5 Trillion. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the most successful companies in recent memory. It pivoted from gaming to focus on the potential implications of artificial intelligence (AI) -- long before the technology went viral. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) cornered the data center GPU market by providing the computational horsepower needed to underpin these next-generation algorithms.Concerns about a potential AI "bubble," slowing adoption of the technology, and increasing competition had driven Nvidia down by as much as 20%. However, a recent rebound in investor sentiment has sent the stock to a new record high. When the market closed on Monday, Nvidia's market cap climbed to $5.2 trillion.This leaves investors asking the quintessential investing question: Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock? Let's see what the evidence suggests.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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