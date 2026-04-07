NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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07.04.2026 20:53:00

Nvidia Stock Just Presented Investors With a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity

The S&P 500 index has plunged almost 9% from its January all-time high amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. With oil prices soaring, Wall Street is worried about a slowdown in the U.S. economy and in corporate earnings.Some individual tech stocks have declined even more sharply than the S&P 500, including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) which is currently down 20% from its record high. While the company could be impacted by economic uncertainty in the short term, demand for its data center chips is likely to remain rock-solid in the medium and long term, given their critical role in artificial intelligence (AI) development.Nvidia stock is currently cheaper than the S&P 500 on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) basis for the first time in 13 years, presenting investors with a potential once-in-a-decade buying opportunity. Here's why they might want to grab it with both hands.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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