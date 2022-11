Nvidia Stock Little Changed on Earnings Miss, Revenue Beat

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 1.5% as of 7:04 p.m. ET in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the graphics-chip specialist's release of its third-quarter report for fiscal 2023.The market's relatively muted initial reaction isn't surprising since both the third-quarter results and fourth-quarter guidance were "mixed," in Wall Street lingo. Third-quarter revenue exceeded the analyst consensus estimate, while the quarter's profit missed the estimate. The fourth-quarter guidance scenario was the opposite, with the top-line outlook coming in lower than the Street had expected, while the bottom-line forecast slightly surpassed the expectation.None of the beats or misses, however, were that sizable. Given the challenging macroeconomic environment, most investors were probably satisfied with the report.