NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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19.05.2026 10:23:00
Nvidia Stock May or May Not Soar on May 20, But This Super AI Semiconductor Stock Could Pop and Go On a Terrific Bull Run
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the world's largest company by market cap, is set to release its fiscal 2027 first-quarter results (for the quarter ended April 26) after the market closes on May 20. Investors and analysts will be eagerly awaiting Nvidia's quarterly report and outlook to understand the state of the AI economy.However, it is worth noting that Nvidia stock has been underperforming in recent months despite reporting outstanding numbers and beating Wall Street's expectations. Shares of the semiconductor bellwether have gained 21% over the past six months, which is quite underwhelming given the 73% spike in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index over the same period.It is worth noting that Nvidia's shares have retreated five times out of seven following its last seven quarterly reports. It remains to be seen whether Nvidia will pop or drop following its upcoming report. However, there's another semiconductor stock that could get a nice shot in the arm after the AI chip titan delivers its fiscal Q1 results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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