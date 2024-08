Nvidia Stock Plunges: Why Some Wall Street Analysts Think It's Still a No-Brainer Buy

All good things must come to an end. Or do they? That's a question many investors could be asking about Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) remarkable run.Shares of the graphics processing unit (GPU) maker have skyrocketed more than ninefold since the fourth quarter of 2022. Nvidia is up almost 130% so far this year. However, the stock has plunged around 17% in recent weeks. Despite this big pullback, some Wall Street analysts think Nvidia is still a no-brainer buy.Four analysts have reiterated buy ratings for Nvidia since its shares began to retreat on July 10, 2024, according to LSEG. And they're even more optimistic about the stock than before Nvidia 's pullback started. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool