Nvidia Stock Pops After Another Blowout Earnings. Just How High Can This All-Star Stock Fly?

Three months ago, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) delivered what one analyst called "guidance for the ages." The graphics processing unit (GPU) maker projected that its second-quarter revenue would be in the ballpark of $11 billion.Nvidia faced lofty expectations as the company reported its Q2 results after the market closed on Wednesday. And it didn't disappoint. The stock popped after another blowout earnings report, jumping nearly 10% in after-hours trading. Just how high can this all-star stock fly?