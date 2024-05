Nvidia Stock Pops on Blockbuster Earnings Report and Stock Split Plan

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 6.1% in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the artificial intelligence (AI) tech leader's release of a super-strong report for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended April 28).The main catalysts for the stock's rise include the quarter's revenue and earnings easily beating Wall Street's expectations, second-quarter guidance for the top and bottom lines doing the same, and the company announcing a 10-for-1 stock split.The first quarter marked Nvidia 's fourth consecutive quarter of triple-digit percentage growth for both revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel