NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
13.01.2026 09:02:00
Nvidia Stock Rallied 39% in 2025. This Year, It Could Go Much Higher
If 2025 taught us anything, it was the fact that uncertainty is the only constant.Take Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) for example. The chipmaker notched blistering gains for two successive years before its growth was stunted by uncertainty last year. A notable list of challenges faced the company in 2025, yet investors climbed a wall of worry that initially sent the stock plummeting 37%. To close out the year, however, the stock soared 38.9%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, more than double the 16.4% gains of the S&P 500.Let's look at what drove the stock higher in 2025 and why there might be more to come in the year ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
