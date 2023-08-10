|
10.08.2023 15:12:51
Nvidia Stock Rides the AI Wave as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Break the Bank
The video focuses on recent earnings commentary by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on future capital expenditure and the increased investment in AI chips made by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Aug. 8, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 10, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
