Nvidia Stock Sell-Off: Is It Time to Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stalwart?

Amidst a market sell-off centered around big tech stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has had a rough month. Since it hit $135 per share in early July, the stock has sold off heavily and now sits at just shy of $100 per share. That's a near-30% decline from its high, indicating that Nvidia stock is in its own bear market. While this may cause some investors to panic, it may provide other investors a chance to buy the stock at a discount after missing the initial rise. So, is Nvidia stock a buy here? Or is this a reasonable price correction?The broader stock market sell-off is loosely attributed to a trading strategy that caused investors to borrow the Japanese Yen at low interest rates and then use that money to invest in some of the most dominant tech stocks in the U.S. market (like Nvidia). Now that Japan has signaled it is tightening interest rates, anyone doing this is selling their shares to return the money before higher interest rates kick in.Continue reading