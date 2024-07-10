|
10.07.2024 11:48:00
Nvidia Stock Skyrocketed 150% in the 1st Half of 2024. Here's Why It Could Go Even Higher.
Every major new technology produces a big winner that especially stands out. With the PC, I'd go with Microsoft. It's harder to pick just one winner with the internet, but Google parent Alphabet and Amazon would both be great picks.Any of these three companies are also contenders to be the big winner with generative AI. However, the hands-down favorite right now has to be Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The AI stock skyrocketed 150% in the first half of 2024. Here's why it could go even higher.In March, Nvidia introduced its new Blackwell platform. The company claimed that Blackwell will "power a new era of computing." Is that merely hype? I don't think so.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!