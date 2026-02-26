Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
26.02.2026 23:22:00
Nvidia Stock Slips: Time to Buy on the Dip?
Shares of artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slipped Thursday, following the company's fiscal fourth-quarter results. Apparently, 73% revenue growth and a near-doubling of its earnings per share weren't enough to please the Street. Even the company's guidance was spectacular. Yet here we are, with shares trading lower.The fact that shares of the tech stock aren't jumping on Thursday, following a report that features staggering growth like this, shows two things. First, it suggests investors may be increasingly worried that we're nearing the peak of the AI (artificial intelligence) investment cycle. And second, it suggests that investors already see a lot of optimism baked into the stock's valuation today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
