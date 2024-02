Nvidia Stock Still Has 78% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

There's no getting around it: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a rock star among the Wall Street set since the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution kicked off just over a year ago. In fact, since the beginning of 2023, shares of the semiconductor company have soared nearly 441%.One Wall Street analyst believes there's still much more to come.Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann, the self-professed "most bullish analyst on Nvidia ," boosted his price target to $1,400 while maintaining a buy rating on the stock. That represents potential gains for investors of 78% from where the shares traded as of market close on Friday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel