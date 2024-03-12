|
12.03.2024 21:47:00
Nvidia Stock Surged (Again) Today. Is It too Late to Buy the Red-Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped again on Tuesday, adding to its ongoing winning streak this year. The stock gained ground as the trading day wore on and by the time the market closed, the stock was up 7.2%.The broader market was decidedly mixed today, looking for direction, but the catalyst that helped send the chipmaker higher was strong quarterly results by Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). The company cited strong demand for AI-centric cloud services with demand far outstripping supply. Oracle also cited a recent cloud-infrastructure contract with Nvidia and hinted at more to come, saying "We expect to have some very nice joint announcements with Nvidia next week," at the company's GPU Technology Conference (GTC), which begins on Monday.This announcement adds to the growing mountain of evidence that the demand for generative AI is just getting started. Nvidia has nabbed the pole position by supplying the graphics processing units (GPUs) equipped to handle the rigors of AI processing. Furthermore, rivals have been unable to come up with a better solution, allowing Nvidia to dominate the field -- in two ways.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Gewinne in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: Das macht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Handel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Urheberrechtsstreit: Klage gegen NVIDIA wegen KI-Training belastet Aktie (finanzen.at)