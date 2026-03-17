NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.03.2026 09:12:00
Nvidia Stock vs. Micron Stock: Billionaires Buy One and Sell the Other
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) design data center infrastructure critical to artificial intelligence, which has made both stocks popular with investors. But billionaires Israel Englander and David Tepper sold Nvidia and bought Micron in the fourth quarter.Englander and Tepper run hedge funds that beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by more than 30 percentage points in the last three years, which makes them excellent sources of inspiration. But investors should think twice before swapping Nvidia for Micron.Micron shares have added 50% while Nvidia shares have fallen 3% since the fourth quarter ended in December, and Wall Street now views Nvidia as the more attractive stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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